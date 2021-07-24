UP BJP leaders pay visit to temples on Guru Purnima

Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday visited temples and other religious places, seeking blessings from seers on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

In a statement issued here, the BJP's UP unit said state chief Swatantra Dev Singh visited Buddh Mandir (La Touche Road, Lucknow), Hanuman Setu temple, a gurudwara at Lajpat Nagar and Badhi Kali jee Mandir (Chowk, Lucknow), where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Teachers and seers have been guiding people and the society at large, and have an important role in building the country, Singh said.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath, the BJP government has worked for the development of all sections of society, and enhanced the pride of the state and the country.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath performed pooja and aarti in Gorakhpur marking Guru Poornima. Later, he addressed a 'Janta Darshan' in front of devotees at the Gorakhnath temple where he said the tradition of Guru-Shishya (teacher-disciple) is 5,000 years old and no culture or civilisation possesses such an old and written history.

''We are celebrating the importance of guru (teacher) for the last 5,000 years. Our history is much older than 5,000 years and Maharshi Ved Vyas gave a new direction to India,'' he said.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said, ''For the past 1.5 years, the entire world and India are facing the challenge and places like America and Europe that have very strong health infrastructure were defeated by the pandemic. But life should be lived with the will to live, and now we are celebrating this festival, while following corona guidelines and with limited number of people.'' PTI NAV/CORR HDA

