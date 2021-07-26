Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi film 'Puaada' to release theatrically in August

Actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Punjabi romantic-comedy ''Puaada'' is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on August 12.

Helmed by debutante director Rupinder Chahal, ''Puaada'' was initially scheduled to release on April 2 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bajwa took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film.

Advertisement

''We are coming to the cinemas, so get ready with your family on August 12. 'Puaada' releasing worldwide at theatres near you,'' Bajwa, 31 wrote.

On July 9, the Punjab government allowed reopening of cinema halls to those who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Before the film's release was pushed, the makers had unveiled its trailer and the track ''Aye Haye Jattiye''.

According to the makers, the team is now gearing to re-start the marketing campaign with the launch of the remaining songs and posters of the film.

The film is produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua. ''Puaada'' is being released worldwide by Zee Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)