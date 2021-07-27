Left Menu

Amara Karan boards cast of AMC sci-fi series ‘Moonhaven'

AMC Networks science-fiction series Moonhaven has roped in actor Amara Karan to play a pivotal role.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:14 IST
AMC Network's science-fiction series ''Moonhaven'' has roped in actor Amara Karan to play a pivotal role. The series, created by Peter Ocko, centres on a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous.

According to Variety, ''Moonhaven'' also features actors Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Ayelet Zurer.

Set 100 years in the future, the suspense thriller follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on the utopian community -- set on a 500-square-mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon. ''Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles, and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves,'' the plotline reads. Karan will essay the role of Indira Mare, Envoy of IO, the vast and ever-present AI that keeps Moonhaven alive. An AMC Studios production, ''Moonhaven'' is executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera.

