Forced to shoot porn videos, say two Bengal women in police complaint

An FIR has been registered based on complaints filed by two women, who claimed that they were forced to ''take part in a pornographic shoot'', the video of which was later circulated on the Internet, a senior police officer said here on Tuesday.

One of the women said that her video has been uploaded on several websites and apps, some of which are apparently associated with businessman Raj Kundra and his venture, the officer maintained.

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was recently arrested in Mumbai for his alleged involvement with an adult film racket.

The complainants said that they had come across a notice seeking models for a photoshoot on Facebook, and got in touch with the advertisers, who had then forced them to take part in a pornographic shoot.

''The photoshoot reportedly took place sometime in January inside a studio near Ballygunge railway station. The women, one from Asansol and the other a resident of Kolkata, said they did not want to take part in the shoot after getting to know all details, but the organizers did not listen to their pleas," the officer stated.

Both of them, in their complaint at New Town police station near here, said they were paid Rs 3,500 each and the organizers had given assurances that the videos would not be circulated on the web.

The two women have shared links to the websites, where their videos have been uploaded, the officer said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the matter.

