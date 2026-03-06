Left Menu

UPDATE 1-NATO increases missile defence posture after Turkey incident

NATO has ​increased its alliance-wide ballistic missile ‌defence ​posture following the intercept of a missile from Iran targeted at Turkey, ‌its military headquarters said on Thursday. The posture will remain at the heightened level until the threat from Iran's "continued, indiscriminate attacks across ‌the region subsides," Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters ‌Allied Powers Europe, said in a post on X.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:21 IST
UPDATE 1-NATO increases missile defence posture after Turkey incident

NATO has ​increased its alliance-wide ballistic missile ‌defence ​posture following the intercept of a missile from Iran targeted at Turkey, ‌its military headquarters said on Thursday.

The posture will remain at the heightened level until the threat from Iran's "continued, indiscriminate attacks across ‌the region subsides," Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters ‌Allied Powers Europe, said in a post on X. O'Donnell said NATO had "perfectly executed" its missile defence in Turkey on Wednesday.

"In less ⁠than 10 ​minutes, NATO ⁠service members identified a threat to allies, a ballistic missile, confirmed ⁠its trajectory, alerted land- and sea-based missile defence systems and launched an ​interceptor to defeat the threat and protect our territory and ⁠its people," he said. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier on ⁠Thursday ​said the alliance does not plan to trigger its Article 5 mutual defence clause over the ballistic missile ⁠attack, amid fears the alliance could become embroiled in the U.S.-Iran ⁠war.

Rutte did ⁠not go into detail when asked about an increased defence posture in the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Iceland to propose holding EU referendum during autumn, broadcaster RUV reports

UPDATE 1-Iceland to propose holding EU referendum during autumn, broadcaster...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-EU's Kallas says Iran is seeking to escalate conflict

UPDATE 1-EU's Kallas says Iran is seeking to escalate conflict

 Global
3
Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain stranded in Gulf

Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain st...

 India
4
Iran awaits announcement of new leader

Iran awaits announcement of new leader

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026