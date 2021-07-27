Richa Chadha to play investigating officer on Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Six Suspects'

Actor Richa Chadha is thrilled to star in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming series ''Six Suspects'' and says the murder mystery features her in a complex character of an upright investigating officer trying to make her way in the male dominated system.

Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, ''Six Suspects'' will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. The series is an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's 2008 novel of the same name.

The show has been produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment.

Chadha, known for her performances in films like ''Masaan'' and ''Fukrey'', said the show presented her with the opportunity to work with Dhulia, her co-star from ''Gangs of Wasseypur''.

''My part in 'Six Suspects' is extremely layered and complex. She is an upright investigating officer who is trying to make it work in the male dominated investigation space... I have wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia for a while, since 'Paan Singh Tomar'. ''This is also based on a good book. So you will see a lot of shades in my character,'' Chadha, 34, told reporters.

She was speaking at a special virtual event of Disney + Hotstar, where the streamer announced its upcoming slate of films and original series.

Chadha, who made her digital debut in 2017 with ''Inside Edge'', credited the arrival of streaming platforms for pushing the envelope of inventive storytelling.

''I am blessed to find these amazing characters on OTT. Films have the pressure of box office, but here content rules supreme and we get to discover hidden gems like Partik. I am really happy we are working together. The kind of stories you can't imagine in cinema, we are able to share such narratives on OTT. It is a great time for talent,'' she said.

''Six Suspects'' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Chadha and Gandhi, who shot to fame with Hansal Mehta's series ''Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'', last year.

Gandhi, without divulging any details about his character, said ''Six Suspects'' features him in a role that is different from anything he has attempted in his career of 16 years. ''The genre is also something that I have not explored. I am sure the audience will see me in a new avatar. Even I was surprised with myself while I was shooting for the show because I have not played a part like this,'' he added.

''Six Suspects'' would be the actor's first Hindi series post the nation-wide success of ''Scam'' and Gandhi said, more than being under pressure, he is touched by the audience's constant love.

''It is definitely satisfying and encouraging because the kind of love, appreciation and support that I got from the audience is immense. I never imagined this happening in the first (Hindi) project of mine, though I was doing theatre and regional cinema for the last 16 years. I felt whatever I was doing until now was correct,'' he added.

