Succession Season 3: Trailer out after a long gap before its possible Q4 2021 release

After a long gap, Jesse Armstrong created the Roy family drama is returning for a third season. And finally, the viewers got a trailer that confirms Succession Season 3 is returning after this fall. The trailer captioned: "Are you part of this family or not?" The film is currently under production.

Ever since the trailer was launched, viewers are excited to know more about Succession Season 3 plot and resale date. Before getting more details, you can check the trailer below.

Advertisement

According to the series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett, Succession will come to an end after a maximum of five seasons. Even worse, he recently commented that the series may not even last up to season 5 and possibly would end after the fourth season.

HBO commissioned Succession for Season 3 last August before the end of the second season but the COVID-19 pandemic became a hindrance to filming the movie smoothly. As the world is still combating the pandemic, it seems the creators have decided to end the series after Succession Season 4.

HBO is likely to bring Succession Season 3 as early as possible. According to the Instagram post of Costumer Midge Denton in May, the production has wrapped its filming in New York and has moved to Italy for shooting the rest part.

May 10, 2021: Costumer Midge Denton posted these to her Instagram stories. Looks like episode 7 (directed by Lorene Scafaria) just wrapped, which means they're about to film the season finale! pic.twitter.com/b6Itg19kJb — anna (@waystarceo) May 11, 2021

Besides, Casey Bloys, the chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline that in a "normal world" the Jesse Armstrong-created show would have premiered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"But that would mean we don't get hit with any Covid delays. A lot of that will depend on how the vaccine rolls out, how much a factor Covid is. It's still very much a real thing in production at the moment, hopefully, it gets easier to deal with. It's hard to predict right now," said Casey Bloys.

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 ends with several loose threads.

In the previous installment, it shows Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

HBO is yet to announce the premiere date for Succession Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates.

Also Read: Borgen Season 4 cast revealed, plot likely to center on Finsmark's career