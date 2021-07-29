Bob Odenkirk is stable after ‘heart related incident’ on Better Call Saul Season 6’s set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition at a New Mexico hospital, a day after suffering a heart collapse. He had a heart attack while he was busy in the production of AMC's 'Better Call Saul Season 6.

Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack and collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. The 58 year old actor was immediately taken to the nearby local hospital and currently his condition is stable.

One of Bob Odenkirk's representative said, "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," reported Variety.

The 58-year-old star of the 'Breaking Bad' prequel series collapsed on the Albuquerque, New Mexico, set on Tuesday. The crew members immediately called the ambulance and rushed to hospital by the crew members.

AMC said in a statement, "Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people. Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery."

The statement further continued, "Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being," Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. "Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery." Bob's son, Nate Odenkirk, on Wednesday afternoon, tweeted, "He's going to be okay."

Bob Odenkirk stars in the title role of Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad spinoff. Production for Better Call Saul Season 6 started in February 2020 but has been delayed due to COVID-19, and it is expected to air in the first quarter of 2022. Odenkirk is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman, a role he originated on AMC's Emmy-winning drama 'Breaking Bad'.

The success of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul led Bob Odenkirk to acting work in high-profile projects, such as Nebraska, Fargo, The Post, Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2, Little Women and many more.