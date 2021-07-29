Netflix sets premier date for 'Comedy Premium League' series

Left Menu

Netflixs upcoming comedy series, Comedy Premium League, will arrive on August 20, the streamer announced on Thursday.According to a press release issued by Netflix, the competitive series will see 16 experienced comics divided into four teams as they go head to head in this no-holds-barred battle of wits and words.

According to a press release issued by Netflix, the competitive series will see 16 experienced comics divided into four teams as they go head to head in this no-holds-barred battle of wits and words. ''Comedy Premium League'', spread over six episodes, will explore multiple formats of comedy including improv, skit, stand-up, punchlines, presentation comedy and roast. The participating comics are Sumukhi Suresh, Urooj Ashfaq, Kenny Sebastian, Samay Raina, Sumaira Shaikh, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Amit Tandon, Kaneez Surka, Mallika Dua, Prashasti Singh, Rahul Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi, Rytasha Rathore, and Tanmay Bhat.

The series is hosted by Prajakta Koli and produced by OML.

