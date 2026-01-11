Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand
India triumphed over New Zealand by four wickets in Vadodara's first ODI, with Virat Kohli narrowly missing his 54th hundred. Kohli's knock of 93 helped anchor India's successful chase of 301 despite a challenging 4-41 spell by Kyle Jamieson, giving India a 1-0 series lead.
India edged past New Zealand in a thrilling one-day international held in Vadodara, securing victory by four wickets. Batting icon Virat Kohli narrowly missed his 54th ODI century, dismissed at 93 by Kyle Jamieson's fierce bowling, yet achieved a new milestone by surpassing Kumar Sangakkara in overall international runs, now second only to Sachin Tendulkar.
New Zealand's openers started strong, with Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls building a formidable opening stand of 117 runs. Harshit Rana's double breakthrough helped halt their momentum, while Daryl Mitchell's 84 was pivotal in taking New Zealand's score to 300.
India's response began shakily, losing Rohit Sharma early. However, Kohli partnered with Shubman Gill, constructing a vital 118-run stand. Despite a mid-innings wobble, KL Rahul's composed 29 not out, sealed with late boundaries, secured India's win and a 1-0 series lead before the next clash in Rajkot.
