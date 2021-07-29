Joe Manganiello boards AMC sci-fi series 'Moonhaven'

Left Menu

29-07-2021
''Magic Mike'' star Joe Manganiello is set to star in ''Moonhaven'', a science-fiction series from AMC Studios.

The show revolves around a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the key to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous.

According to Deadline, Manganiello will play Tomm Schultz, an ex-military man with a philosophical bent who is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon. Tomm's ambitions change when he is injected with a mind-altering moon drug.

Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, ''Moonhaven'' is a suspense thriller which focuses on Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on the titular utopian settlement.

Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven's miracles, and joins hands with a local detective called Paul Serno to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope.

Dominic Monaghan will play Paul in the show, which also stars Kadeem Hardison, Amara Karan, and Ayelet Zurer.

''Moonhaven'' will air next year on AMC and its streaming platform AMC Plus.

