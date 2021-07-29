Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan teases something's cooking between him, Kiara Advani

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan posted a dapper picture of himself on Thursday and tagged actor Kiara Advani asking for her approval, making us wonder if something's cooking.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan posted a dapper picture of himself on Thursday and tagged actor Kiara Advani asking for her approval, making us wonder if something's cooking. Sharing a picture of himself on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?"

Fans are left wondering if Hrithik and Kiara Advani are teaming up for an upcoming project, however, it would be a pleasant treat for the audience across quarters to witness the good-looking actors together. Kiara who has been offering refreshing chemistries with every project teaming up with new co-stars for every film has got everyone excited with an anticipatory collaboration with the superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about their work fronts, Hrithik would be next seen in 'Fighter' with superstar Deepika Padukone, while the buzz is strong for 'Krrish 4' as well. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for 'Shershaah' along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and 0Shashank Khaitan's untitled next. (ANI)

