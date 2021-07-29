Left Menu

Self-styled godman held for molesting 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Thrissur

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:53 IST
Self-styled godman held for molesting 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Thrissur
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 39-year-old self-styled godman here on charges of molesting a minor girl on the pretext of practising black magic.

Thrissur native Madathilan Rajeev was taken into custody yesterday on the complaint of the 17-year-old girl who said he attempted to molest her, police said.

''He is a self-proclaimed godman. He had established a temple and was used to engage in black magic.

We had received information that he used to do rituals involving women and girls but none had complained yet.

Yesterday, this girl approached us with the complaint and we arrested him under the POCSO Act,'' police told PTI.

Police said Rajeev was a daily wager but recentlyhad accumulated huge wealththrough conducting black magic rituals.

Police suspect that he had molested more women on the pretext of rituals and are expecting more complaints to come up in the comingdays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021