Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release - WSJ
Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie "Black Widow" , has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co alleging her contract was breached by the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Johansson alleged https://www.wsj.com/articles/scarlett-johansson-sues-disney-over-black-widow-streaming-release-11627579278 her contract was breached when the company released "Black Widow" on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical debut, according to the report.
Representatives for Disney and Johansson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
