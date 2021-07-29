Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie "Black Widow" , has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co alleging her contract was breached by the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Johansson alleged https://www.wsj.com/articles/scarlett-johansson-sues-disney-over-black-widow-streaming-release-11627579278 her contract was breached when the company released "Black Widow" on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical debut, according to the report.

Representatives for Disney and Johansson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

