Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it released the movie on streaming at the same time it debuted in theaters. The dual release strategy reduced Johansson's compensation, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:53 IST
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it released the movie on streaming at the same time it debuted in theaters.

The dual release strategy reduced Johansson's compensation, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "Black Widow" was released on July 9 in theaters and for a $30 charge on the Disney+ streaming service. Disney has been testing the dual release plan for some films during the coronavirus pandemic as the company tries to boost its streaming service. Johansson's lawsuit claims that Disney wanted to steer audiences toward Disney+, "where it could keep the revenues for itself while simultaneously growing the Disney+ subscriber base, a proven way to boost Disney's stock price."

"Second, Disney wanted to substantially devalue Ms. Johansson’s agreement and thereby enrich itself," the lawsuit said. A Disney representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021