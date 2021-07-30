Left Menu

Ronnie Screwvala to come up with thriller series 'Panthers'

Ronnie Screwvala is all set to come up with a thriller series, titled 'Panthers'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:41 IST
Ronnie Screwvala to come up with thriller series 'Panthers'
Ronnie Screwvala (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ronnie Screwvala is all set to come up with a thriller series, titled 'Panthers'. The upcoming project, which follows the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle, will be directed by Rensil D'Silva.

Also, the major highlight of 'Panthers' is about how separatists had planned to hijack a plane steered by Rajiv Gandhi, then a pilot with Indian Airlines, in 1971. Talking more about the series, Ronnie said, "Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting. It is as eye opening as it is gripping and boasts of the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one."

Blue Monkey Films will co-produce 'Panthers', which is scheduled to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022. The details of the cast have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021