Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' to release on January 14

Prabhas' most anticipated film 'Radhye Shyam' has finally got a release date. It will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:45 IST
Poster of 'Radhe Shyam' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Prabhas' most anticipated film 'Radhye Shyam' has finally got a release date. It will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022. On Friday, Prabhas took to Instagram to share the update with his fans.

"Can't wait to watch my romantic saga, 'Radhe Shyam', which has a brand new release date -- 14th January, 2022 worldwide," he wrote. Along with it, Prabhas shared a new poster of the film, wherein he can be seen all decked up while walking on the streets of Europe.

For the unversed, 'Radhe Shyam', a multi-lingual film, is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and it features actor Pooja Hegde as well. Pooja, too, expressed her excitement about the film's release date as it is debuting on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"Woke up to this surprise. Sakranti has been lucky for me..fingers crossed for this epic love story," she wrote on Instagram Story. 'Radhe Shyam' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

