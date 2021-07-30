River Where the Moon Rises: Why fans are hopeful of Season 2?

The South Korean TV series River Where the Moon Rises aired on KBS2 from February 15 to April 20, 2021. More than a year after its release, fans are still waiting for a Season 2. Unfortunately, however, it looks like there is less possibility of having River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

Is River Where the Moon Rises Season 2 possible?

After the end of Season 1, there were no official updates on the making of River Where the Moon Rises Season 2. Furthermore, the first season suffered enormous economic losses, as the production had to re-shoot the last two episodes, which was not an easy task.

After the release of six episodes, the seventh episode was delayed due to Ji Soo's bullying scandal, which led to the actor's removal from the show. KBS2 replaced Ji Soo for Na In Woo in the role of On Dal. Later the last two episodes were released on March 8 and 9.

KBS has not yet made any official announcement of the show's renewal, but fans are hopeful that River Where the Moon Rises Season 2 will come in the future. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit series was restored by public demand lately.

River Where the Moon Rises story so far

River Where the Moon Rises is a love story of Princess Pyeonggan and General On Dal, based on the 2010 novel, Princess Pyeonggang by film director and screenwriter Choi Sagyu. The K-drama ended with King Yeongyang deciding to send his army to Adan Fortress where Pyeonggang and Dal would fight to defend it. Dal asked Pyeonggang and Jin to take the injured soldiers back to Pyeongyang Castle. However, the princess seemed to have other plans.

Dal was waiting for the Silla army to attack, but he would receive a letter from King Jinheung instead. Meanwhile, Pyeonggang would escape the Silla army camp with Mo Yong and Geon. So Dal would rush to save Pyeonggang, but he would finally find that Geon was fatally wounded.

Leaving injured Geon and Mo Yong behind, Pyeonggang and Dal would return to Adan Fortress. Just as they would come close to their troops, they'd hear Goguryeo's trumpet of victory. Pyeonggang and Dal would feel relieved but within a few minutes, they would face another surprise attack.

Why are viewers hopeful of River Where the Moon Rises Season 2?

Although the first season has no loose ends hanging, still many fans think the series could be extended as there is a lot to say in the story.

The series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique premise, style of visual storytelling, and the cast's admirable acting. It is available on Viu with multi-language subtitles. The series was submitted for the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

According to some reports, the plan to re-film the first six episodes and the replacement of Ji Soo show that existing viewers want to re-watch those episodes, while new viewers also want to watch the previous episodes. The decision is also influenced by the positive reception to Na In-woo's acting and his chemistry with female lead Kim So-hyun, despite the circumstances of his casting.

After so many positive vibes, we can expect that the creators will go ahead with River Where the Moon Rises Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Kdrama.

