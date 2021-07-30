Waterworld TV series, sequel to 1995 film is under development

A TV series sequel to the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film Waterworld is currently in the stage of development. Universal Cable Productions is announced in July this year they are in an early developmental for a follow-up TV series to be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, confirms THR.

The Waterworld film producers, John Davis and John Fox first revealed the news during an interview with Collider. Although none of the characters are attached to the Waterworld TV series after 26 years, still it is planned to picking up the same characters 20 years later as the continuation of the movie.

Waterworld is set in the distant future. The polar ice cap has completely melted, and the sea level has risen over 7,600 m (25,000 ft), covering nearly all of the land. The plot centers on an antihero, "The Mariner" an otherwise nameless drifter who sails the Earth, which has flooded after the polar ice cap completely melted, forcing the sea level to rise. He will assist a woman, Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and a girl named Enola (Tina Majorino) who are seeking dry land.

John Fox, who is the producing partner at Davis Entertainment for nearly a decade, opined, "We're not 100% sure on the approach to the show. But definitely, we're in the building stages right now."

John Davis said, "Larry Gordon and myself, we're the producers on that movie. And with John, we are all re-imagining it for the streaming version. John Fox said, "For now, it's at Universal Television, and we are putting it together. But yes, we think it already has a home."

They also confirmed to Collider, that as the Waterworld series is in the early stage of development, no showrunner is attached yet.

The film Waterworld was directed by Kevin Reynolds and co-written by Peter Rader and David Twohy. It was based on Rader's original 1986 screenplay starring Kevin Costner, who also produced it with Charles Gordon and John Davis. It was distributed by Universal Pictures.

Waterworld was the most expensive film ever made at the time. The film accumulated mixed reviews, praising the futuristic setting and premise but criticizing the execution including the characterization and acting performances.

The film also was unable to recover its massive budget at the box office; however, the film did later become profitable due to video and other post-cinema sales. The film was nominated for an Academy Award in the category Best Sound at the 68th Academy Awards.

Currently, there is no release date for the Waterworld series. Stay tuned to get more updates on the upcoming dramas.

