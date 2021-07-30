Left Menu

Tokyo "great message of hope" - IOC President Bach during visit to art centre

Updated: 30-07-2021 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach visited an Olympic art exhibition centre in Tokyo on Friday.

The Olympic Agora in the central Nihonbashi district of the Japanese capital is holding an exhibition of artworks that bring together culture and sport in a celebration of the spirit of the Olympiad.

''All the Olympic Games first of all have the meaning of unifying the world in a peaceful competition,'' Bach told reporters during his visit. ''But for Tokyo what makes it so special is this great signal of hope, this great message of hope it gives to humankind that even under the restrictions of the pandemic you can come together,'' continued Bach. In response to a question about the possible bid by India to host future Olympic Games, Bach declared that the ''would be very happy to have such a dialogue''.

The Olympic Agora features a permanent sculpture by French artist Xavier Veilhan, a photography installation by Japanese artist Rinko Kawauchi, multimedia installations by Japanese artist Makoto Tojiki and Canadian studio Moment Factory, and a series of new artworks by Olympian and Paralympian Artists. The Agora is also hosting an exhibition of treasures from the Olympic Museum collection, and a large reproduction of the Tokyo 2020 medal. AP BS BS

