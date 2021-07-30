Organs harvested from brain dead man

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI): Organs of a 51-year-old man, who was declared brain dead, have been harvested to save the lives of others, after his family decided to donate them, the hospital that treated him said on Friday.

The patient after sustaining serious head injuries when his two-wheeler collided with another two wheeler in Villupuram recently, was shifted to SIMS Hospital here for high-end medical care.

Despite the best efforts put in by the medical professionals, the patient was declared 'brain dead', a press release from the SIMS Hospital said.

The liver and a kidney of the patient was transplanted at the hospital itself while the heart and lungs were sent to other hospitals in the city, the release said.

According to SIMS Hospital director-medical services, Vijayakumar Chockkan, a team of doctors consisting of medical 'intensivist' and neurologists, declared the patient 'brain dead'.

''After discussing with his family regarding their willingness to donate his organs, they generously donated it to save the lives of others,'' he said.

The patient is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Doctors at the hospital harvested the liver, left kidney, heart, lungs and corneas of the patient after receiving the approval from the transplant authority, the release added.

