Hanna Season 3 filming underway in Prague, could release in 2022

The second season of Hanna aired on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020, and within 10 days, the action drama was renewed for a third season. Viewers are waiting for its arrival. Is Hanna Season 3 coming in 2021?

As the renewal happened during the pandemic, the third season's filming was delayed. However, the good news is that the filming for Hanna Season 3 started in February 2021. Some parts of the shooting were completed in Prague, Czech Republic. A local production company named Film United coordinated the Czech shoot, reported The Prague Reporter.

While the cast for Hanna Season 3 is yet to be announced, it is assumed that Esme Creed-Miles (plays Hanna) and Mireille Enos (Marissa Wiegler) will return to the show in the primary roles. Other cast members who could return to the series include Dermot Mulroney (John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Girl 242/Sandy Phillips), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

Based on the 2011 action film starring Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana, Hanna stars Esme Creed-Miles as the titular young woman, whose mother was recruited into a secret government program that altered the DNA of their children to eventually turn them into super-soldiers.

Hanna was created by David Farr, who also wrote the screenplay for the 2011 movie. Hanna Season 3 is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in late 2021. But according to Amazon Adviser, the filming plus the post-production work would take nearly one year. So Hanna Season 3 might release anytime between February and March of 2022.

