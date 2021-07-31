Left Menu

'Love, Victor' green lit for season three at Hulu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:26 IST
American streaming service Hulu has renewed popular series ''Love, Victor'' for season three.

The renewal comes over a month after the series, starring Michael Cimino in the lead, returned with its second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

''Love, Victor'' is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 critically-acclaimed feature film ''Love, Simon''.

The show, which debuted in June 20202, follows a new student at Creekwood High School, Victor (Cimino) and his journey of self-discovery: facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon (the protagonist of the original movie) when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

The second season, which was released on Hulu on June 11 this year, saw Victor dealing with the aftermath of his coming out as he navigates through this new world with his friends.

''Love, Victor'', produced by 20th Television, has been created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The duo also serve as co-showrunners.

The series also features Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.

