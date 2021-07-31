UK prime minister's wife says she's pregnant again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, has announced that she is expecting the couple's second child.

In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she feels "incredibly blessed to be pregnant again" after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year.

Advertisement

The Johnsons' first-child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020. The couple married in May of this year in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.

The prime minister has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)