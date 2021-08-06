Left Menu

Julia Stiles, Jordan Garvis and Madison Shamoun to star in Amazon's first Canadian original series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon Prime Video has roped in ''Hustlers'' star Julia Stiles, ''Orphan Black'' actor Jordan Gavaris and ''Black-ish'' actor Madison Shamoun for its first scripted Canadian original series, ''The Lake''.

The half-hour comedy will be shot in northern Ontario from August to September, reported Deadline.

Written and executive produced by Julian Doucet of ''Killjoys'' fame, ''The Lake'' centres on the quintessential Canadian cottage experience.

Justin (Gavaris) returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles).

Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, Travis Nelson and Declan Whaley also round out the cast of the show.

Christina Wayne, head of Canadian originals at Amazon Studios, said she is thrilled to bring together this incredible cast and creative team for the streamer's first scripted Canadian comedy series.

''It's a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings -- cottage country,'' Wayne said.

Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, who serve as executive producers for the banner Amaze, said the summers they spent on the lake served as the basis of the concept of the series.

''We're excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast, and proud to have Jordan in this central role that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series,'' they said.

''The Lake'' is the fourth announced Canadian Amazon original series. Previous projects include the revival of the sketch comedy ''The Kids in the Hall'', the documentary-series ''All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs'', and the comedy-variety series ''LOL: Last One Laughing Canada''.

The streamer is expected to launch the series in 2022.

