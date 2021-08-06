Alone Season 8 Episode 10: Remaining participants are struggling hard to survive

Alone Season 8 Episode 9 titled "The Troll" was launched on August 5, 2021. As the challenge comes down to the final four participants, Chilko Lake continues its onslaught on those struggling to survive. Some survivalists attempt to change up their strategy as a new resource opens up and another copes with the mental head game.

Alone Season 8 Episode 10 titled "All In" is scheduled to release on History Channel on August 12, 2021, at 9:30 PM ET/PT. The participants continue to work on new ideas to survive and to gain calories. Others are hunkered down and trying to stay at the end of the show. They are struggling to acquire food.

A special edition in the current season will be shown soon in Episode 12. It has got the title "Ultimate Moments," which will take the viewers to look back at some of the most incredible moments from past seasons of ALONE.

According to History, the special episode will "revisit some of the most popular builds, emotional breakdowns, survival hacks, and wildlife encounters that have entertained audiences throughout the years."

The premiere date for Alone Season 8 special edition (History Channel mentioned it as S 8 E 12, i.e Season 8 Episode 12 ) is August 19, 2021.

Alone is a reality TV series on History. It follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals, as they survive alone in the wilderness for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.

History's Alone received positive reviews in its first season and outstanding reviews for its third season, and earned a respectable 2.5 million total viewers, placing it in the top three new nonfictional cable series of 2015.

