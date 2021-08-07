House of the Dragon can follow the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest

The highly-anticipated medieval fantasy television series, House of the Dragon has commenced its filming in London, at Leavesden Studios on April 5, 2021. After this, they will also film in the United States and Spain. House of the Dragon is the first spin-off to the Game of Thrones, which concluded two years ago after creating waves on the internet.

But, in July, the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon's UK filming was paused due to COVID-19 positive cases were found among the cast and crew members. However, House of the Dragon is back to its production again. The production is currently in the middle of the filming stage and we already know the main actors who will be seen in the series.

Paddy Considine (as King Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Emily Carey (Alicent Hightower young), Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen Joven), Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole are the cast members of House of the Dragon.

The plot for the upcoming fantasy drama is yet to announce, but reportedly follows the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover up the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. Even the plot is said to be quite interesting and fascinating.

An adaption of the book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and depicts the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms.

Although there is no official release date is confirmed, still HBO said House of the Dragon Season 1 is scheduled to air in 2022 and will consist of ten episodes. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony, Hercules) will serve as co-creators on the series.

Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi is returning to compose new music for House of the Dragon. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers and showrunners of House of the Dragon Season 1. George R. R. Martin will also join as executive producer along with Vince Gerardis and Casey Bloys.

Also Read: Is Netflix's Tiger King Season 2 returning in 2022? Everything what we know so far