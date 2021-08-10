Left Menu

Malayalam film 'Home' to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:37 IST
Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday that Malayalam film ''Home'', starring Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Vijay Babu, will release on its platform on August 19.

The film, produced by Vijay Babu and directed by Rojin Thomas, is a light-hearted and thought-provoking family drama.

The story of the film revolves around a humble but technologically challenged old man, Oliver, trying to connect with his two sons, who are hooked to social media.

"The high anticipation for soon-to-launch 'Kuruthi' and unprecedented success of recent Malayalam movies on our service is a testament of the rising affinity for this cinema across the country," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

''With an emotionally stirring plot and authentically nuanced storytelling, #Home will make for an ideal film for the entire family to watch together and will certainly tug at their heartstrings,'' he said.

Babu said, "With #Home, our focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in such a way that it leaves viewers with a food for thought.'' Thomas said the film was an attempt to explore the family dynamic in the digital age.

