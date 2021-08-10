Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75: Can Vegeta manage to defeat Granolah with his newest form?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 is the upcoming installment of the Japanese manga. No wonder fans are ardently waiting for it. In the upcoming chapter, Vegeta is about to unleash his new Hakaishin Mode.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 will be another action-packed chapter and showcase both Vegeta and Granolah's power. Vegeta is going to give up his all powers to the battle to win.

The last chapter titled "Vegeta vs. Granolah" begins with the aliens running away from the Planet Cereal after hearing the explosion. They understood if they do not escape, they might be blown with the explosion.

They took their spaceship and leave for another planet. Besides, Vegeta informed that power like Fusion and Clones is working. Granolah unleashes a clone to save his strength. Actually, he wants to defeat the boss of Saiyans Freeza. Vegeta said he has already left Freeza's army in the past and joins Saiyans on Earth. He tried his best to make Granolah understand that Freeza is their common enemy. However, Granolah didn't believe Vegeta.

Meanwhile, Goku finally returned to his senses and saw Vegeta and Granolah fighting each other, who successfully took him down.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 would clear why Granolah's mindset is stick to destroy the Saiyans despite Vegeta told him he was a simple kid when the attack happened. Granolah only remembers, years ago, his planet was destroyed by the Saiyans.

According to Recent Highlight, Vegeta trained vigorously under the watchful eye of Beerus, he has the abilities of a Hakaishin and also possesses the right mindset. That is why he has managed to unlock this new form. Hakaishin Mode is also known as Destroyer Form, which is the very same form used by Top in the Tournament of Power.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74, both the warriors exchange interesting words while fighting. Vegeta reminds Granolah that his strength increases in the middle of the battle, and he becomes a better fighter. Granolah hits Vegeta, and he loses his Super Saiyan form, but he collapsed up.

Meanwhile, Vegeta's Chi has changed, and now it is like God Chi. Goku notices everything. Vegeta transformed and took a new appearance. He reveals that a God of Destruction taught him the power derived exclusively from nature.

Fans can also follow the scan, which comes out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

You can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

