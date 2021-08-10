One Piece Chapter 1022 is on break, will focus on multiple interesting fights

No doubt, One Piece Chapter 1022 is going to be another vital chapter of the manga, as it might highlight the battle between Big Mom and Supernovas' Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. Chapter 1022 is also likely to have some updates on Akazaya Nine, Kinemon, Kiku, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi.

But fans have to wait longer for One Piece Chapter 1022, as it is not releasing on coming Sunday as scheduled earlier. The Japanese manga series will be on a hiatus and scheduled to come out on August 22, 2021.

Advertisement

Therefore, Fans can expect the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1022 to be out sometime between August 17 and 19. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week, alongside the chapter's detailed summary.

The last installment released on August 8 showcased a severe battle between Nico Robin and Black Maria. While Black Maria was mocking Robin and Sanji's behavior and was quite sure that she could capture Robin; things didn't go as planned for her. Robin finally managed to defeat Black Maria, using her Demon mode.

Besides, One Piece Chapter 1021 showed Luffy meeting Momonosuke. Caribou, who had food stored for one month fed the captain of the Straw Hats Pirates. He planned to rejoin the battle. One Piece Chapter 1022 would show Luffy flying with the help of Momonosuke's Dragon form. It will fly him to the rooftop where Yamato and Kaidou are still fighting.

One Piece Chapter 1022 could reveal some updates on the fighting of the All-Stars, Big Mom pirates and Marco. The upcoming installment may highlight Denjiro and his whereabouts. Fans can also expect some updates on Jack the Drought's fight against Inuarashi.

One Piece Chapter 1022 may even touch upon Sanji's fight against Queen the Plague and the much-awaited fight between Zoro and King the Conflagration.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Prison School updates: Creators have options to work on Season 2