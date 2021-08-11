Left Menu

Boruto Chapter 61 to focus on how Amado plans to defeat Kawaki

Updated: 11-08-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:27 IST
Boruto Chapter 61 to focus on how Amado plans to defeat Kawaki
Boruto Chapter 61 (English version) is scheduled to release on August 18, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook/ Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 61 is the next installment to be out. We are close to its release. Boruto Chapter 61 (English version) is scheduled to release on August 18, 2021. The manga follows a monthly schedule. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Previously, we read Shikamaru and other Shinobis were finding clues about Code. They found several claw marks across the office roof and thought it must be Code who has left those marks. They said to the Konohagakure villagers that they are getting several marks.

However, Shikamaru said to the villagers about Kara's outers and they realize the claw marks are the only clue, which they should follow. They decided to follow the work of Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, Amado, and Kawaki. Boruto Chapter 61 could reveal an impending threat on the village Konohagakure.

Konohagakure is a peaceful village to live in, which is also called "Hidden Leaf Village." Now it's time to see how Kawaki saves the village and his family from Kara in Boruto Chapter 61. In the last chapter, Kawaki receives a grand welcome after he came home with Lord Seventh.

Boruto offers Kawaki a Shinobi headband and asks him to become a complete Ninja. Kawaki accepts the headband and wears it on his neck. Naruto told Kawaki that Konoha is such a village where anyone can live easily.

Later Kawaki thinks about how to protect the villagers and Lord Seventh as he has taken the charge of the headband. Boruto Chapter 61 might show how Amado is planning to defeat Kawaki. Will Kawaki protect the villagers from Amado? Previously, we saw Sumire and Amado were sitting and discussing what they should do when Kawaki will restore Karma. Amado says about the equipment he shares with Katatsuke and creates a powerful Konoha ally.

The manga raw and scans for Boruto Chapter 61 will reveal two to three days before the release. The manga is officially available on VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga plus.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga.

