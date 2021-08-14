Jodie Comer on being part of Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel': Huge pinch-me moment

Working on filmmaker Ridley Scott's ''The Last Duel'' was a ''pinch-me moment'' for actor Jodie Comer, who says that the movie gave her the opportunity to try her hand at something different.

The ''Killing Eve'' star features opposite Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck in the historical movie.

Advertisement

With ''The Last Duel'', Comer said, she has fulfilled her desire to be a part of a period film.

''Getting to be a part of that film was such a huge pinch-me moment. The first time I met my agent, I was probably about 17. I went to her office, and she was like, 'What is it that you want to do?' And I was like, 'I really want to do period films, period dramas'.

''And to be standing on that set last year, I thought, 'Wow, okay. This is happening.' It was incredible to work with someone like Ridley, who knows exactly what he's doing and to feel that level of expertise and confidence,'' Comer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 14th-century France, ''The Last Duel'' follows Jean de Carrouges (Damon) who goes to war and returns to discover that his friend Jacques Le Gris (Driver) has raped his wife Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer). No one believes the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France, saying he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man's fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Damon and Affleck, who had famously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 movie ''Good Will Hunting'', have penned the script with Nicole Holofcener.

Comer, who will also be seen opposite Ryan Reynolds in ''Free Guy'', said she is ''really proud'' to work on a movie which has a ''beautiful script'' and a talented cast attached to it.

''Of course, it's the complete flip side to 'Free Guy'. That's what I love and what I really want to try and continue to do for myself and within my work. I want to challenge myself and try to experience different things,'' she added.

The 28-year-old actor particularly praised Holofcener, best known for her work on 2018 movie ''Can You Ever Forgive Me?''.

''Nicole is phenomenal, and we got on like a house on fire. So it was so lovely to have her around and really kind of delve into the woman's perspective. That's ultimately what the film explores and how there can be an experience between two people where they come away with two very different sides to a story,'' Comer said.

''But there's ultimately only ever one truth. So it was really great that Nicole was there to really delve into Marguerite's [de Carrouges] psyche and really try to understand what that would've been like for a woman in that time and in any time,'' she added.

''The Last Duel'' will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

The movie will be released in the US in October by 20th Century Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)