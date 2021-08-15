Rock band Foo Fighters ask people attending their concerts to be fully vaccinated

The Anchorage Daily News reports that the Foo Fighters rock band is requiring that people who attend their upcoming shows in Alaska be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative test result 48 hours before attending.

The 12-time Grammy-winning-band plans to perform in Anchorage on Aug. 17 and 19 at the Dena'ina Center and in Fairbanks on Aug. 21 at the Carlson Center.

Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be provided before entering — — either the original card or copy of card with an ID to match, according to a statement Saturday from Ticketmaster.

