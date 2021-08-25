Bryan Cranston's 'Your Honor' renewed for season 2 at Showtime

Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston's crime drama series 'Your Honor' has been renewed for season two at Showtime. As per Variety, Cranston is reprising his role as the respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato for the second season of the show.

Originally set up as a limited series, 'Your Honor' is based on the Israeli series 'Kvodo' created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. In season one, Desiato's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices. Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime shared his excitement over the renewal and said, "We were blown away by 'Your Honor' ... by the power of Peter's storytelling, by the depth of Bryan's performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers."

Levine added, "Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting 'Encore!'" Apart from Cranston, the season one cast of the series included Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D'Elia, Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Benjamin Flores Jr., Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

The series is executive produced by the producer of hit drama series playwright Peter Moffat, along with Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King, and Liz Glotzer. Emmy-winning producer Cranston and Emmy-nominated producer James Degus are also the executive producers of the series for Moonshot Entertainment. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers. CBS Studios produces in association with KingSize, as per Variety.

Moffat will also serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. The second season, which will consist of 10 episodes, will begin filming next year for a 2022 debut. (ANI)

