Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, plans to expand into five Asian markets next year and has no need to raise funds as its finances are sound, its regional business head told Reuters, even after a record $6.3 billion was stolen in a hack ‌last month. "We have ongoing conversations with at least five or six markets ... three of which are in quite mature stages," SB Seker, Binance's APAC head, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival on Wednesday. "The others are ongoing conversations."

He did not specify the new markets that Binance, which currently has operating licences in 15 markets, was looking at, but said South and Southeast Asia were key priorities and that details of the planned expansion ‌were expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of next year. Binance's expansion plans come on the heels of a security breach linked to North Korea that resulted in $6.3 billion being stolen from ‌its platform last month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Binance have said North Korea was responsible for the hack, but Pyongyang has denied that. The company, which resumed withdrawals in phases earlier this month after covering 95% of the lost tokens, said it aims to reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of this week.

Binance used company money to buy replacement tokens and worked with industry partners to freeze $3 billion worth of the stolen assets. The exchange said in a social media post last week that it ⁠had completed ​coverage of assets impacted in the hack. 'WE CAN WEATHER IT'

Asked ⁠about the impact of those purchases on its balance sheet, Seker said the amount was "statistically ... not a large amount," adding that Binance would not need to raise fresh funds to absorb the costs. "I'm not downplaying the incident. I'm just saying as a metric," he ⁠said. "In terms of the impact to us, we can take the impact and we can weather it without any change to the way we operate."

Seker said the company publishes its "proof-of-reserves," which show what crypto tokens it holds for customers, though ​it does not share its financial statements - including profit and loss statements, balance sheets and cash flow figures - with investors, including Abu Dhabi-backed investment group MGX. "We focus our public information on the verifiability ⁠of actual customer assets," he said. "But P&L, we do not publish ... we don't publish that to anyone, across the board. And that's entirely consistent with the private company setup."

The Binance heist, which was the largest known crypto theft, has renewed scrutiny of cyber risks in ⁠the ​crypto industry. Seker said Binance contacted a number of regulators, including those in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand and New Zealand, within the first 36 to 48 hours of the incident, to address questions about the scale of its impact and how the attack unfolded.

"Think of all the financial services regulators and markets where we are present," he said, adding that there was no one country that led the charge in the ⁠investigations. Binance said the Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority is its primary regulator and it pays taxes in jurisdictions where it has a taxable presence, as required by local laws. The firm does ⁠not have a formally established headquarters.

Seker said that while discussions ⁠with regulators were ongoing, the conversation had moved beyond the heist to broader concerns about security threats facing the crypto industry. "The conversations now are 'well, this is an omnipresent and spectrum-wide threat, and how does an entire ecosystem prepare for this?' It's moved away from the original incident to a much broader conversation," he said.

"We ‌are part of the conversation, but ‌we are not driving the conversation in isolation anymore."