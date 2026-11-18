Ryan Rickelton scored a second successive ​test century with a ​fluent 102 as South Africa ‌were ​bowled out for 557 on the stroke of lunch on the fourth day of the ‌first test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Wednesday. • Rickelton followed up his 101 against Australia in Cape Town with a fourth test ton as ‌South Africa built a first innings lead of 157 under gloomy ‌skies in Johannesburg

• The wicketkeeper-batter put on 117 with Kagiso Rabada (72) for the eighth wicket before he was stumped dancing down the pitch to spinner Mehidy Hasan ⁠Miraz • ​Rabada, who brought ⁠up a second test half-century and his highest test score, was also stumped to ⁠become the eighth dismissal for Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das in the innings, a ​test record

• South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who left the field ⁠on day three with a calf problem, resumed his innings and reached 68 not ⁠out ​before number 11 Dane Paterson was the last man out for 29 • The home side had resumed their innings on 387 for ⁠seven and added 170 runs in 34.1 overs in an extended morning ⁠session

• The ⁠tourists were bowled out for 400 in their first innings. Two full sessions were lost on day three ‌due to ‌inclement weather