Democratic lawmakers ​have opened a probe into whether US Commerce ​Secretary Howard Lutnick used his office ‌to help ​investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, controlled by his sons, avoid losses linked to the scandal at Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

House Democrats Jamie ‌Raskin, Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove said in a letter to Brandon Lutnick, Howard Lutnick's son and chair of Cantor Fitzgerald, that they are seeking information on whether any of the commerce secretary's actions were "improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings ‌or business interests", the report said citing the letter seen by FT. Cantor Fitzgerald denied the claims ‌in the letter, saying it holds no material proprietary position in Nvidia. Cantor's Nvidia holdings arise primarily from equity swaps executed for clients, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The firm also said it has no role in US export control ⁠or Entity ​List decisions.

The US commerce department ⁠and the offices of Gregory Meeks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The offices of Raskin and Kamlager-Dove could not ⁠be reached for comment. Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said four government agencies supported placing Megaspeed, the Singapore company ​at the heart of the Nvidia scandal, on a trade black list but not the commerce ⁠department that was in charge.

Megaspeed has been in the spotlight following reports that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair ⁠with ​former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. The scandal has put pressure on Lutnick amid questions about whether he did enough to restrict AI chip shipments to China. Senior White ⁠House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, Reuters has reported.

Huang, in his first public ⁠statement after he stepped ⁠down from Nvidia, said he would be 'honoured' to return as CEO, but the company's board of directors during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday firmly ruled out bringing ‌him back.