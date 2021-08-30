Into the Night Season 2 to release soon! Countdown for survival!

Into the Night Season 2 is all set and ready to run on September 8, 2021 on Netflix. After premiering The Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama 'Into the Night' on Netflix on May 1, 2020 with the biggest cliffhanger, fans are eagerly waiting to see the second season of it. On July 1, 2020, the series is renewed for Season 2. The series was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason George created the thrilling series, Into the Night, which is inspired by the 2015 Polish science fiction novel The Old Axolotl by JacekDukaj. Recently, the trailer for Into the Night Season 2 has been released. Watch the trailer below:

The Belgian series Into the Night followed a group of passengers who are hijacked while boarding red-eye flight plane from Brussels. Terenzio (Cassetti), the hijacker, was an Italian NATO soldier. He forces his way onto the commercial aircraft and demands an early take-off. The handful of people in the aircraft became some of the survivors of a deadly global event that results from exposure to sunlight.

The plane heads to the west in an attempt to survive this catastrophe that kills all living organisms during daylight hours. The group – led by Mathieu (Capelluto), the pilot, and Sylvie (Pauline Etienne), a passenger – must work together to keep the sun behind them. The group must deal with fuel shortage, irradiated food, hidden agendas, and other problems in their race to reach an underground military bunker.

Into the Night Season 1 just lightly touched the novel, and Season 2 will be more interesting. All the original cast members are returning for the second season.

Jason George said, "We've been thrilled by the global response to Into the Night, and I'm excited to share that we'll be doing a second season."

Netflix's Into the Night Season 1 ends with Ayaz, who is suffering from a head injury in the fight with Terenzio. Sylvie handcuffs Terenzio. Rik reunites with Ayaz over leaving him in the NATO headquarters. The passengers discuss the time pressure that they will face upon landing in Bulgaria and decide to take Terenzio with them, who has been banished by them.

Unable to free himself from the handcuffs, Terenzio watches the sunrise and succumbs to its rays. The second group finds Sylvie and enters the bunker together. They are met by the commanding officer, who tells Sylvie the problem of the sun can be solved with their help. Into the Night Season 2 will pick from here. It will premiere on September 8, 2021.

