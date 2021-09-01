Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha wraps up Bhuj schedule of 'Kakuda'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:25 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (aslisona)
Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday shared that the team of her upcoming horror-comedy ''Kakuda'' has finished its shooting schedule in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. ''Kakuda'' went on floors in July.

Sinha took to her Instagram Story and posted photos from the film's wrap-up party in Bhuj.

''Bhuj schedule wrap for 'Kakuda','' the actor wrote along with a video from the party.

According to the makers, ''Kakuda'' explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition, and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films ''Classmates'', ''Mauli'' and ''Faster Fene''.

''Kakuda'' has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film.

The film will be released digitally in 2022.

