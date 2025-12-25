Left Menu

Gujarat 2023: A Year of Tragedies and Triumphs

The year in Gujarat was marked by significant tragedies, including a major aviation disaster and infrastructural collapses, offset by moments of political and social significance. Despite incidents of shock and criticism, the state secured the 2030 Commonwealth Games and saw success in conservation efforts for Asiatic lions.

Gujarat, in 2023, faced a tragic Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash operated by Air India, claiming 260 lives, among other disasters like the Gambhira bridge collapse and a firecracker godown inferno. The aviation mishap particularly shook the state, involving the deceased former chief minister, Vijay Rupani.

On the political side, Gujarat's government pushed forward a controversial Uniform Civil Code initiative, attracting criticism for alleged distractions from pressing issues. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet saw a significant reshuffle, elevating Harsh Sanghavi to deputy chief minister, while dynamic state elections sparked political shifts.

Despite the somber tone, Gujarat welcomed the future, excitedly being chosen to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Conservation efforts showed success, with Asiatic lion populations rising significantly beyond the Gir National Park, spreading to non-forested areas, revealing a year of both mourning and celebration.

