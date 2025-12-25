Resignation of Gujarat's Deputy Speaker: Time for New Leadership?
Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad has resigned from his position, attributing the decision to his busy schedule and other responsibilities. Bharwad is a six-time MLA from Shehra and has held the Deputy Speaker role since September 2021. He submitted his resignation to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.
In a significant political development, Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad has stepped down from his post. Citing a 'busy schedule' and other commitments, Bharwad tendered his resignation to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, marking the end of his tenure in this role.
Bharwad, who is also known as Jethabhai Ahir, has been an influential six-time MLA from the Shehra constituency. His resignation was officially accepted, as confirmed by a state government release.
Elected Deputy Speaker for the first time in September 2021, Bharwad was re-elected following the assembly elections in 2022. His departure opens a new chapter for leadership within the Gujarat assembly.
