Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani collaborate with Netflix for new projects

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Netflix have teamed up to create new and diverse projects for the audience in over 190 countries.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:57 IST
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Netflix have teamed up to create new and diverse projects for the audience in over 190 countries. As per a statement, Excel Entertainment under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment will commence with the two projects tentatively titled 'Dabba Cartel' and 'Queen of the Hill'.

'Dabba Cartel' is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel. Set in the backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai, the show will explore many elements including style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal. On the other hand, 'Queen of the Hill' chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

Excited about the partnership, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Producers of Excel Entertainment, said, "Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We're excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix." Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, also expressed her happiness on partnering with Farhan and Ritesh.

"We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India's path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix," she shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

