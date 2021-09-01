Left Menu

Apoorva Lakhia announces season two of 'Crackdown', show to release in 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:10 IST
Apoorva Lakhia announces season two of 'Crackdown', show to release in 2022
Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia on Wednesday announced season two of his espionage action drama series ''Crackdown'', starring Saqib Saleem.

The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a poster of the series, set to release in 2022.

''Prep begins. #crackdownseason2,'' the director wrote.

The Voot Select series revolves around the life of a few Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents. Saleem featured as RP, the top RAW agent who, along with other agents, uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the safety of India.

The actor shared Lakhia's post and wrote, ''For all those asking...''.

The first season, which debuted in September 2020, also featured Shreya Pilagonkar, Iqbal Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia.

''Crackdown'' marked Lakhia's digital debut, after helming films like ''Shootout At Lokhandwala'' and ''Mission Istanbul''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

