Left Menu

Saira Banu hospitalised due to low BP, doc says doing fine now

Veteran actor Saira Banu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here earlier this week following complaints of low blood pressure and is doing well now, a hospital official said on Wednesday.The 77-year-old Padosan actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was taken to the Khar Hinduja hospital three days ago, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:13 IST
Saira Banu hospitalised due to low BP, doc says doing fine now
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Saira Banu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here earlier this week following complaints of low blood pressure and is doing well now, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old “Padosan” actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was taken to the Khar Hinduja hospital three days ago, the official said. ''She is admitted to the hospital due to low BP. She was brought to the hospital three days ago. She is fine and much better now. There's nothing to worry about,'' he said, adding that he had spoken to the actor on Tuesday. He said the hospital is not a Covid facility. She had tested negative for COVID-19 but was isolated as a norm in the wake of the pandemic.

Saira Banu, who burst onto the screen with ''Junglee'' and went on to act in a range of films, is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

Her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021