UK regulator clears broadcaster over Piers Morgan's Meghan comments

Britain's media regulator has ruled that high-profile presenter Piers Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code in his criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" breakfast show earlier this year. The programme attracted more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan's comments on Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview, including from Meghan herself. "The programme did not breach the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:10 IST
Britain's media regulator has ruled that high-profile presenter Piers Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code in his criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" breakfast show earlier this year.

The program attracted more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan's comments on Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview, including from Meghan herself. Morgan left the show following the row.

"Our decision is that overall the program contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers," Ofcom said in a statement. "The program did not breach the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

