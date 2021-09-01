Tomorrow x Together returns to No 8 on Billboard 200 with 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze'

South Korean music group Tomorrow x Together, also called 'TXT', has made it back to the Billboard 200 chart with their album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' at No 8.

The band, comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, made their music debut in 2019.

According to the Billboard 200 (chart dated September 4, 2021), TXT's second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' has claimed the position after the release of their repackaged album, 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape'.

This feat makes the band the third K-pop act in history to chart a single album more than twice within Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Formed by Big Hit Music, TXT now also holds the record for the longest charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200. 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' made its debut at No 5 on the Billboard 200 and remained in the chart for nine consecutive weeks. The new chart week marks the album's tenth week on the chart.

On Billboard, the album tops the World Albums chart and ranks No 2 on Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales respectively, as well as No 3 on Tastemaker Albums this week.

