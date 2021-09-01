Left Menu

Sixth season of 'Dance+' heading to Disney+ Hotstar on Sep 14

The sixth season of the popular dance reality show Dance will premiere on Disney Hotstar on September 14, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.The dance competition series, which returns after a gap of two years, features performers from across India competing for the top prize.The last season of Dance aired in 2019 on StarPlus, the television channel.The upcoming season will have choreographer-director Remo DSouza return as the Super Judge.Choreographers Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan will continue to appear as team captains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:11 IST
Sixth season of 'Dance+' heading to Disney+ Hotstar on Sep 14
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth season of the popular dance reality show “Dance+” will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 14, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The dance competition series, which returns after a gap of two years, features performers from across India competing for the top prize.

The last season of “Dance+” aired in 2019 on StarPlus, the television channel.

The upcoming season will have choreographer-director Remo D’Souza return as the Super Judge.

Choreographers Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan will continue to appear as team captains. Joining Pathak and Mohan as a new team captain this season is Salman Yusuff Khan.

D’Souza said he is looking forward to his another stint as the super judge.

“After the past two years, I find myself even more passionate about the craft of dancing. This opportunity gives me a scope to share my knowledge of dance, something I dearly love and have built my life on,” D’Souza said in a statement.

“I know this season will be packed with many mind-blowing performances because Shakti, Salman and Punit are fantastic dancers themselves,” he added.

According to the makers, “Dance+” happens to be the first dancing reality show to premiere on a digital platform before airing on television.

Pathak said he too was waiting for the return of the series ever since the last season ended.

“This season’s exclusive premieres on a platform like Disney+ Hotstar has me excited. Mentoring talented individuals and innovating on new techniques on this show has almost been like going back to dance school,” he said.

Mohan said her love for mentor D’Souza and dance compelled her to come back for the sixth season.

“The show enjoys a special place in the hearts of the viewers who have been with us for five strong seasons. I am up against two brilliant choreographers and friends which is sure to raise the bar of the performances in this season,” she said.

Khan said he is excited to be reuniting with his longtime friends Mohan, Pathak and D’Souza on the new season.

“Having followed the past five seasons of Dance+ so religiously, I’m ready to challenge myself as the first-time captain and lead my team to victory,” he added.

Dancer-choreographer-television presenter Raghav Juyal is also set to return as the host.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021