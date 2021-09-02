Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi heads to Turkey

Actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, shared that he's travelling to Turkey.

Updated: 02-09-2021
Emraan Hashmi heads to Turkey
Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, shared that he's travelling to Turkey. Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture, where he can be seen sitting at an airport.

"Catching a red-eye flight to ," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag. His caption has left fans wondering whether if he is joining the cast and crew of 'Tiger 3' in Turkey.

"Yaaay..that means you are a part of Tiger 3," a user commented. "You are going to Turkey for Tiger 3?" another netizen asked.

For the unversed, according to reports, superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently completed the Russia schedule of 'Tiger 3' and now they are in Turkey for the next schedule. Emraan has not yet officially confirmed his presence in the film. Meanwhile, he is being lauded for his performance in 'Chehre', which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

