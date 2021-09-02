Left Menu

Jordon Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions ink multi-year overall deal with Universal group

I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future. Universal Television President Erin Underhill said that this would be a fruitful and fun collaboration with Peele and the team at Monkeypaw.Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the skys the limit While Monkeypaws recent hits have landed squarely in the horror category, their earlier efforts include the Tracey Morgan series, The Last O.G., as well as Peeles hit sketch show with Keegan Michael Key, Key and Peele.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:45 IST
Jordon Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions ink multi-year overall deal with Universal group
  • Country:
  • United States

Universal Studios Group has signed a multi-year overall deal with director Jordan Peele, the creator behind hit horror films ''Get Out'' and ''Us'', and his Monkeypaw Productions. Monkeypaw's most recent success is Nia DaCosta's horror hit ''Candyman'', which Peele wrote with DaCosta and Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld. The company has also had a number of recent successes on television, including Peele's 2019 ''The Twilight Zone'' reboot and ''Lovecraft Country'', reported Collider.

Universal had backed both ''Get Out'' and ''Us''.

''We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slate. Their expertise, creativity, and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling,'' Rosefeld said in a statement.

Universal Studio Group Chairman, Pearlena Igbokwe said Peele is a visionary.

''He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future.'' Universal Television President Erin Underhill said that this would be a ''fruitful and fun collaboration'' with Peele and the team at Monkeypaw.

''Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky's the limit!'' While Monkeypaw's recent hits have landed squarely in the horror category, their earlier efforts include the Tracey Morgan series, The Last O.G., as well as Peele's hit sketch show with Keegan Michael Key, Key and Peele. Tying down a creator and production company with such varied successes is a no-brainer for Universal,'' Underhill said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021