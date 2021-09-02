Left Menu

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ delayed again due to COVID-19 concerns

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:08 IST
Tom Cruise's upcoming two highly-anticipated movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' release delayed again. Image Credit: Facebook / Mission: Impossible 7
Tom Cruise's upcoming two highly-anticipated movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' are being delayed again due to the Coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Top Gun: Maverick will now open in theaters on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 7 will debut on September 30, 2022, instead of May 27, 2022.

The movies are delayed due to concerns over the surge in the delta variant of COVID-19. Last year in February, filming of Mission: Impossible 7 had to be stopped in Italy due to the virus outbreak in the country. The movie was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold. Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December.

Top Gun: Maverick was originally set for a June 24, 2020 opening but was shifted back to December 23, 2020, due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later had release dates set for July 2, 2021, and, most recently, November 19, 2021.

Besides, after Paramount announced that Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick off its November 19 date, Sony immediately pushed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" from its original slot on November 11 to that date. However, there are still some promising movies to release through the end of the year, including Universal's musical adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen," which is launching on September 24, MGM's James Bond sequel "No Time to Die," which is scheduled to premiere on October 8. Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is opening on October 15.

Moreover, Disney and Marvel's "Eternals" is ready to be released on November 5 while Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story" is scheduled for release on December 10.

Also Read: Now You See Me 3 to have special magic tricks to keep audience guessing

